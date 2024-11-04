Missing endangered person from Fort Atkinson found safe

article

The Brief Police in Fort Atkinson are looking for a missing endangered person, Steve Rinehart. He left his home on Monday morning (Nov. 4) and was making suicidal statements. Rinehart has been diagnosed with Autism, PTSD, and other mental health diagnoses.



UPDATE: Fort Atkinson police say Steve was located by his family and is safe.

Fort Atkinson police need your help in finding a missing endangered person, 23-year-old Steve Rinehart.

According to the Fort Atkinson Police Department, Rinehart is a male, white, 6' tall and weighing 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown, medium-length hair. He has a goatee.

Police say Rinehart was last seen near Robert and Hillcrest in Fort Atkinson at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

Rinehart asked staff for his cellphone at 5:30 a.m, and went back to his room. The caregiver woke up at 6 a.m., and noticed the back door ajar. The caregiver believed that another resident had gone out to have a cigarette. At 7:30 a.m., the caregiver checked on Rinehart in his room, as he is usually up, but he was not in his room. Later, it was found through a friend that he had left the residence, and was making suicidal statements.

Rinehart was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket, green and yellow in color. He was also wearing a Green Bay Packers baseball hat, green in color.

A cellphone ping was conducted on his phone at about 7:47 a.m., and it was located in the area of Grove and Plymouth Street in Jefferson.

If Rinehart is found, please check on his welfare, and contact the Fort Atkinson Police Department.

Rhinehart is diagnosed with autism, PTSD, and other mental health diagnoses.