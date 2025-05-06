North Fond du Lac teen missing, endangered; last seen Sunday night

article

The Brief The North Fond du Lac Police Department requested the public's help to find a missing and endangered 18-year-old. Allan Leiva-Leiva was last seen on Sunday night. His cellphone was tracked to Chilton on Tuesday night. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the North Fond du Lac Police Department.



The North Fond du Lac Police Department requested the public's help to find missing and endangered 18-year-old Allan Leiva-Leiva – last seen on Sunday night, May 4.

Police described Leiva-Leiva as 5-foot-9 and 167 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with red stripes on the sleeves and blue jeans.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to police, Leiva-Leiva ran off from his parents' house near Polk and Prospect with a bag of tools around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said he was "going to do a TikTok challenge and help some girls who were in trouble." The behavior was described as "extremely abnormal" and there is concern he is "experiencing a mental break." His cellphone location was tracked to Chilton on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on Leiva-Leiva's whereabouts is asked to call the North Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-929-3760 or email Sgt. LaLuzerne.