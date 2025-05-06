North Fond du Lac teen missing, endangered; last seen Sunday night
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - The North Fond du Lac Police Department requested the public's help to find missing and endangered 18-year-old Allan Leiva-Leiva – last seen on Sunday night, May 4.
Police described Leiva-Leiva as 5-foot-9 and 167 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with red stripes on the sleeves and blue jeans.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
According to police, Leiva-Leiva ran off from his parents' house near Polk and Prospect with a bag of tools around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said he was "going to do a TikTok challenge and help some girls who were in trouble." The behavior was described as "extremely abnormal" and there is concern he is "experiencing a mental break." His cellphone location was tracked to Chilton on Tuesday night.
Anyone with information on Leiva-Leiva's whereabouts is asked to call the North Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-929-3760 or email Sgt. LaLuzerne.
The Source: Information in this report is from the North Fond du Lac Police Department.