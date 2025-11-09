Missing endangered Grafton teen; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Grafton police issued a missing endangered alert for 15-year-old Ethan Gerth, last seen Friday evening at Wildwood Park. Ethan is believed to have traveled to Port Washington and Plymouth; a phone ping placed him in Plymouth on Saturday. Police say he is off his ADHD medication, making irrational decisions and may be experiencing depression.



Police are searching for 15-year-old Ethan Gerth, who is considered missing and endangered.

What we know:

Gerth was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Wildwood Park on 1st Avenue in Grafton. Police say he ran away from his father’s home and did not attend the Grafton High School football game he was expected to go to that night.

He is believed to have traveled to a friend’s home in Port Washington and then to the Plymouth area. A phone ping Saturday evening placed his device in Plymouth, but police say several homes in the area were checked and he was not found.

According to the alert, Ethan is not taking his ADHD medication and is reportedly making "illogical/irrational decisions." His father believes he may be suffering from depression.

Dig deeper:

Gerth is described as white, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair with a streak of red dye in the middle. He has a thin mustache and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt and blue Nike shoes that are gray and black.

He is from the Grafton/Port Washington area. A case number, 25-012856, is associated with the alert.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grafton Police Department at 262-375-5320.