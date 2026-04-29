Brookfield police: Missing, endangered teen found safe

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UPDATE: The Brookfield Police Department says 14-year-old Landon Strzyzewski has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Brief Police are searching for 14-year-old Landon Strzyzewski, reported missing and endangered. He was last known to be in the area of 165th and Melvina on April 28. Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield police at 262- 787-3702.



Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered person.

Missing teen

What we know:

Landon Strzyzewski, 14, was last known to be in the area of 165th and Melvina in the City of Brookfield at approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 28.

Landon is described as a male, white, 5’11" tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

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Landon was last known to be wearing a brown hoodie and black shorts and possibly carrying a black backpack.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone who knows where Landon is or has any information as to his whereabouts should contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262- 787-3702.