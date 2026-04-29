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Brookfield police: Missing, endangered teen found safe

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Published  April 29, 2026 8:53am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Landon Strzyzewski

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - UPDATE: The Brookfield Police Department says 14-year-old Landon Strzyzewski has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.  

The Brief

    • Police are searching for 14-year-old Landon Strzyzewski, reported missing and endangered.
    • He was last known to be in the area of 165th and Melvina on April 28.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield police at 262- 787-3702.

Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered person.

Missing teen

What we know:

Landon Strzyzewski, 14, was last known to be in the area of 165th and Melvina in the City of Brookfield at approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 28.

Landon is described as a male, white, 5’11" tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

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Landon was last known to be wearing a brown hoodie and black shorts and possibly carrying a black backpack. 

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone who knows where Landon is or has any information as to his whereabouts should contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262- 787-3702.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Brookfield Police Department. 

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