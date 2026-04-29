Brookfield police: Missing, endangered teen found safe
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - UPDATE: The Brookfield Police Department says 14-year-old Landon Strzyzewski has been found safe.
The original missing persons notice is available below.
Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered person.
Missing teen
What we know:
Landon Strzyzewski, 14, was last known to be in the area of 165th and Melvina in the City of Brookfield at approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 28.
Landon is described as a male, white, 5’11" tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
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Landon was last known to be wearing a brown hoodie and black shorts and possibly carrying a black backpack.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone who knows where Landon is or has any information as to his whereabouts should contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262- 787-3702.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Brookfield Police Department.