Missing and endangered Racine man found safe

article

UPDATE: : Racine police said Maejeck was located safely in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

The Racine Police Department is looking for missing and endangered 58-year-old Jeffrey Maejeck.

Maejeck was last seen near 8th and Park around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Jeffery walked away from a group home. Officials said that based on his cognitive issues and medical condition, there are concerns for his welfare.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Maejeck is described as a white man, 5’10" tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt-style jacket, gray winter hat, blue pants, and black sneakers with white soles.

UPDATE: : Racine police said Maejeck was located safely in the Village of Mount Pleasant.