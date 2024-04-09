Missing Cudahy man; last seen leaving Meijer in Greenfield

article

Cudahy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 59-year-old man.

Raymond Rubner as last seen on Monday, April 8 around 2:30 p.m. leaving the Meijer store on Layton Avenue in Greenfield.

Rubner is described as a male, white, 5'09" tall, 200 pounds, with gray eyes, brown hair, and a patch over his right eye. No picture has been shared. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt, bluejeans.

Those with information are asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.