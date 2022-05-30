Missing Chilton man located

UPDATE: Mr. Socha has been located.

--

Police are asking for help locating a missing 73-year-old man last seen near Good Avenue in Chilton, Wis. around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

Robert Socha is a while male, 5'10", 190 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt dark blue or black, dark blue sweatpants and slip-on shoes. He also has difficulty walking.

There is concern for Mr. Socha's welfare.

He is driving a 2011 Silver Volvo XC70 with Wisconsin Military license plate 42432M.

Mr. Socha's silver Volvo

Advertisement

There is no photo of Socha available at this time.