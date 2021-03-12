Expand / Collapse search

Missing 4-year-old girl last seen on walking path in Franklin found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A missing four-year-old girl has been found safe in Franklin. She was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. 

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to Grobschmidt Park near 35th and Collge for the report of a missing four-year-old girl last seen on a walking path.

At 9:09 p.m. after an extensive search of the area by numerous police and fire personnel, the child was located unharmed by the use of a drone. 

She was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Franklin police were assisted at the scene by the City of Greenfield Police Department, St. Francis Police Department, Franklin Fire Department, Greenfield, Fire Department, Greendale Fire Department, Oak Creek Fire Department, and the South Milwaukee Fire Department. 

FOX6 rides along with MPD’s new Traffic Safety Unit

Milwaukee drivers are all too familiar with how dangerous getting behind the wheel can be. That's why MPD is hitting the road to put the brakes on reckless driving.

UW Health experts on COVID-19, 1 year after pandemic declared
slideshow

UW Health experts on COVID-19, 1 year after pandemic declared

Dr. Matt Anderson and Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW Health joined FOX6 News on Thursday, March 11 -- one year after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-41 at North Avenue after theft at Best Buy
slideshow

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-41 at North Avenue after theft at Best Buy

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian shut down I-41 southbound Thursday night, March 11 at Burleigh.