Missing 4-year-old girl last seen on walking path in Franklin found safe

A missing four-year-old girl has been found safe in Franklin. She was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to Grobschmidt Park near 35th and Collge for the report of a missing four-year-old girl last seen on a walking path.

At 9:09 p.m. after an extensive search of the area by numerous police and fire personnel, the child was located unharmed by the use of a drone.

She was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Franklin police were assisted at the scene by the City of Greenfield Police Department, St. Francis Police Department, Franklin Fire Department, Greenfield, Fire Department, Greendale Fire Department, Oak Creek Fire Department, and the South Milwaukee Fire Department.