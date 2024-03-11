Missing 14-year-old Kenosha girl; police seek help

article

Kenosha authorities are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Jennah M. Fausel ran away from home around 3 a.m. on Friday, March 9. They noted she has a history of running away but has never been gone this long.

Fausel was last seen wearing a light green sweatshirt, white sweatpants, white Nike shoes and a tan furry purse.

Police said the last time she ran away, authorities found her in Milwaukee, after hitching a ride with a stranger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.