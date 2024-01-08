Missing 13-year-old Cudahy girl; police seek help

article

Cudahy police are looking for a missing endangered 13-year-old girl.

Police say Giovanna Hanserd was last seen between 7:10 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. She is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 97 pounds.

Hanserd was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, oversized fleece, black sweatpants and gray boots. She was last seen at 3625 E Iona Terrace.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said she has a history of running away with her boyfriend.

If anyone has information, contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-726-2260.