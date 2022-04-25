Missing 10-year-old girl; Chippewa Falls police seek help in search

article

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is appealing to the public for help in their search for 10-year-old Liliana (Lily) Peters – a fourth grader.

Officials say they were contacted by Peters' father around 9 p.m. Sunday that his daughter had not returned home from a visit to her aunt's house. Officers learned the 10-year-old was last seen by family members in the evening. She was supposed to be heading home on E. Birch Street in Chippewa Falls. Officers and family checked the area, but the young girl was not located.

A news release says after dark, officers learned a bicycle believed to belong to Peters was located in the woods a short distance from her aunt's residence -- near a walking trail between N. Grove Street and the Leinenkugel's brewery parking lot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

K-9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area Sunday night. A drone was also used to search the wooded area.

Peters was last known to be wearing a purple 1/4 zip long-sleeve shirt with black stretch pants, and gray shows.

Advertisement

If you have information that could help in the search, you are urged to call 715-723-4424.