Missing 1-year-old; Milwaukee police ask for public's help

article

Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Police said Reymon D. Davis was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black onesie that buttons by the diaper. He is reportedly in the company of 38-year-old Reymon D. Davis.

They were last seen near 84th and Lancaster around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said they are possibly in the Rockford, Ill. area in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m.-midnight at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight-8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.