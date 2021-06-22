Expand / Collapse search

Racine native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2021

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee

2021 Miss Wisconsin's 1st TV interview

Jennifer Schmidt, a Racine native, joined FOX6 News at 4 on Tuesday for her first television interview since being crowned Miss Wisconsin 2021.

RACINE, Wis. - A new Miss Wisconsin has been crowned – and she has ties to the Racine area.

Jennifer Schmidt joined FOX6 News at 4 on Tuesday, June 22 for her first television interview since she took home the title.

Schmidt won preliminary awards for both talent and on-stage questions on her way to the victory. She will now go on to compete at the 100-year anniversary of the Miss America competition in September.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.