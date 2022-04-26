Milwaukee event highlights minority mental health care access

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley took part in a community open house Tuesday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

A health resource fair was also held at the community center. April is National Minority Health Month, and mental health was the event's focus – specifically, making sure anyone who needs help can get it.

"As we have this conversation about mental health, we absolutely believe that it has contributed to the violence, and to the drug use that we have seen in this community," Crowley said, "because they weren't getting the necessary resources that they need."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All members of the community were invited. Residents are encouraged to go to the King Center and learn more about resources available.

Part of the event included a performance from "Pieces: In My Own Words" – a local production that highlights mental health.

Advertisement