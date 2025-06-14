Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Wisconsin officials issue statements

article

The Brief Two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot on Saturday. One lawmaker and her husband are dead; the other lawmaker and her husband are said to be recovering. Wisconsin officials issued statements in response to what police are calling a "targeted" shooting of political violence.



A Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband are dead after what police are calling a "targeted" shooting of political violence early Saturday morning. A manhunt is underway for the suspect, Vance Boelter.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot in their Champlin home. Officials say they are out of surgery and are recovering. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said they're cautiously optimistic they'll survive.

Wisconsin reaction

What they're saying:

Statements below are sorted by level of government and listed in the order in which FOX6 News received them:

State officials

Gov. Tony Evers (via X):

"Magic news out of Minnesota this morning. My heart breaks for our neighbors across the river.

"We are praying for the Minnesota lawmakers and their families affected by this senseless political violence and all those who are working to respond to this horrific situation."

Wisconsin State Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), State Senate Democratic Leader Diane Hesselbein (D-Middleton), Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine):

"The horrific attacks against Minnesota Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and Senator John Hoffman appear to be targeted acts of political violence. We grieve for Speaker Emerita Hortman and her husband, Mark, and hold Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in our thoughts as we pray for their full recovery.

"No one should ever fear for their lives because of their service to their community. Political violence accomplishes nothing, and is never the answer. We hope that the assailant is apprehended swiftly."

State Sen. Rob Hutton (R-Brookfield):

"Patti and I join Minnesota and the nation in grieving the sickening murder of Melissa and Mark Hortman. We pray for their family and we pray for the full recovery of John and Yvette Hoffman. We must never tolerate or excuse political violence. Public service is a noble and courageous calling, but it should never be dangerous. I pray for the safety of all my colleagues and hope for swift and decisive justice for the perpetrator of these heinous acts."

County, city officials

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

"Political violence anywhere is a threat to everyone. Period. The hateful rhetoric and political division in this nation must end. We cannot allow this extremism to go unchecked. Justice must be served immediately. We need to come together and denounce horrific acts of violence like this before they continue to take more innocent lives and harm our communities. My deepest condolences go out to the Minnesota lawmakers’ loved ones, friends, and colleagues."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson (via X):

"I am horrified by the shootings and murders in our neighboring state of Minnesota. Irrespective of deeply held policy differences, violence cannot be part of American politics. My thoughts are with those injured and with the family and friends of Melissa and Mark Hortman."