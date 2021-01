Minimum wages set to rise in 21 states in 2021

article

A new year will bring higher pay for workers in some states, as minimum wage increases minimum wage increases are set to go into effect.

Florida made headlines in November when voters approved a measure that would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

California, Connecticut, Illinois and Maryland are among the other states that have approved their own pathways to hit $15 per hour over time.

Here’s a look at the states where wages will rise in 2021.

Alaska

Current rate: $10.19 per hour

2021 rate: $10.34 per hour

Arizona

Current rate: $12 per hour

2021 rate: $12.15 per hour

Arkansas

Current rate: $10 per hour

2021 rate: $11 per hour

California

Current rate: $13 per hour

2021 rate: $14 per hour (large employers)

Colorado

Current rate: $12 per hour

2021 rate: $12.32 per hour

Florida

Current rate: $8.56 per hour

2021 rate: $8.65 per hour

Illinois

Current rate: $10 per hour

2021 rate: $11 per hour

Maine

Current rate: $12 per hour

2021 rate: $12.15 per hour

Maryland

Current rate: $11 per hour

2021 rate: $11.75 per hour

Massachusetts

Current rate: $12.75 per hour

2021 rate: $13.50 per hour

Minnesota

Current rate: $10 per hour

2021 rate: $10.08 per hour (large employers only)

Missouri

Current rate: $9.45 per hour

2021 rate: $10.30 per hour

Montana

Current rate: $8.65 per hour

2021 rate: $8.75 per hour

Nevada

Current rate: $9 per hour

2021 rate: $9.75 per hour (effective in July)

New Jersey

Current rate: $11 per hour

2021 rate: $12 per hour

New Mexico

Current rate: $9 per hour

2021 rate: $10.50 per hour

New York

Current rate: $11.80 per hour

2021 rate: $12.50 per hour (not including New York City, Long Island and Westchester)

Ohio

Current rate: $8.70 per hour

2021 rate: $8.80 per hour

South Dakota

Current rate: $9.30 per hour

2021 rate: $9.45 per hour

Vermont

Current rate: $10.96 per hour

2021 rate: $11.75 per hour

Washington

Current rate: $13.50 per hour

2021 rate: $13.69 per hour

