Milwaukee's 'We Got This' garden; rooted in giving back to community

The Brief A community garden on Milwaukee's north side is rooted in giving back and teaching young people. It is called the ‘We Got This’ garden – and can be found near 9th and Ring. The garden was founded more than a decade ago by Andre Lee Ellis.



It is more than just a community garden. For more than a decade, the ‘We Got This’ garden on Milwaukee's north side has helped keep young people rooted in purpose and out of trouble.

‘We Got This’ garden

What we know:

Near 9th and Ring, Bryson Rivas plants more than vegetables. He also plants hope.

"We Got This" garden in Milwaukee

While gardening, something else is on Rivas' mind.

What they're saying:

"I really wanted to help the community and make it better than it already is," Rivas said. "Be an example, basically."

Rivas is one of dozens of young people working at the 'We Got This' garden this summer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The last three weeks, we’ve had over 150 kids showing up at the garden," said Alex Bruzan, garden organizer.

Alex Bruzan

Dig deeper:

The ‘We Got This' garden provides structure, disciple, and mentorship through gardening and community service. It also helps reduce exposure to violence, drugs and crime.

Kids get paid for their work every week.

"We Got This" garden in Milwaukee

"We’re already on pace to give out more than $35,000. Kids that are 9 and under make $10. Kids that are between 10-18 make $20," Bruzan said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bruzan said the ‘We Got This’ garden has expanded to several nearby sites over the years. But it is rooted in the city’s 53206 ZIP code. The area has one of the highest incarceration rates in entire country for Black men, along with economic hardship and crime.

Kids involved with the garden are now focused on the positive.

Young people involved

What they're saying:

"You can keep a kid busy. You can keep them doing something," Bruzan said. "Or you can help them develop conflict resolution skills. So we talk about that all the time."

The 'We Got This' garden runs on donations, volunteers and young leaders like Kelben Davis, who are planting for the future.

"I want to help my community out and that makes me feel better in so much more ways," Davis said.

"We Got This" garden in Milwaukee

"Something can always get better as it goes," said Bryson Rivas.

Local perspective:

Andre Lee Ellis founded the garden before giving it to the neighborhood a few years ago. The food grown in the garden is given to the kids and the community throughout the summer.