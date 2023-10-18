Milwaukee's Taste of the Gateway; restaurants with discounts near MKE

Taste of the Gateway, Wednesday and Thursday
MILWAUKEE - On Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19 you can support 10 Airport Gateway area restaurants and receive a discount courtesy of Gateway To Milwaukee! Spencer Tracy fills you in on this year’s Taste of the Gateway.
Who's On Layton's signature dishes
Checking in with Final Approach
Final Approach by the airport is celebrating 30 this year and for the next two days you can sample a few dishes off their menu at a discount. Brian Kramp is with the owner of this casual family-owned restaurant that’s serves up big burgers and signature sandwiches.
