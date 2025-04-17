Milwaukee's Storm the Bastille 5K run/walk returns July 17

article

The run/walk leads participants on a route through downtown Milwaukee's East Town and Historic Third Ward neighborhoods. Race Registration includes a Storm the Bastille t-shirt, timed bib and a post-race Michelob Ultrabeer or bottled water.



Milwaukee's Storm the Bastille Run/Walk will return on Thursday, July 17. Milwaukee’s only nighttime run/walk kicks off the annual Bastille Days Festival.

Race details

What we know:

A news release says as many as 5,000 runners and walkers from across the area can expect the same great 5K route through Downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward.

The 5K route starts on North Jefferson Street, adjacent to Cathedral Square Park.

Race Registration includes a Storm the Bastille t-shirt, timed bib and a post-race Michelob Ultrabeer or bottled water. Early bird registration is just $35 until June 1, with extended early bird pricing available for East Town Association members.

Registrants can also choose to donate additional funds to support the ongoing restoration of the festival’s 42-foot Eiffel Tower replica.

About the event

The backstory:

The event commemorates the storming of the Bastille, the 18th-century French prison that sparked the French Revolution. Some runners embrace the theme by dressing up in creative French outfits. Runners can expect a variety of festival entertainment before, during, and after the race.

This run is part of Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s popular French festival, which is held in Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park downtown. The free four-day bash attracts over 250,000 visitors annually.