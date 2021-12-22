Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's Slice of Ice opens Friday, Dec. 24

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park

MILWAUKEE - Downtown Milwaukee's Slice of Ice is set to open just in time for the holiday.

The Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park is expected to open on Friday, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. The rink will also open on Dec. 25 from 3 p.m. through 11 p.m. – and then daily, 10 a.m. through  11 p.m. until Jan 1. 

Additional opening hours in the New Year will be posted at sliceofice.com.

No reservations are needed this season. The rink will offer free skating for visitors with their own skates. Skate rentals are available for $9 for adults and $7 for anyone under 18. 

