Milwaukee's Slice of Ice opens Friday, Dec. 24

article

Downtown Milwaukee's Slice of Ice is set to open just in time for the holiday.



The Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park is expected to open on Friday, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. The rink will also open on Dec. 25 from 3 p.m. through 11 p.m. – and then daily, 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. until Jan 1.

Additional opening hours in the New Year will be posted at sliceofice.com.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No reservations are needed this season. The rink will offer free skating for visitors with their own skates. Skate rentals are available for $9 for adults and $7 for anyone under 18.