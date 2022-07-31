Milwaukee's ‘Poderosa Collective’ highlights Latina community

The "Poderosa Collective" event in Milwaukee Sunday, July 31 aimed to shine a light on the Latina community.

The HPGM, Mujerón Movement, Botanica Galactica, Latinas Connect, Mercadera, and MiVoz.com organizations make up the new collaboration of Latina-founded and Latina-led groups across the area aiming to honor, inspire, empower and lift the voices, contributions, joy and talents of Latinas.

"Poderosa" is Spanish for "powerful."

"People say that we don't collaborate or that maybe we're always in competition with each other, so what we wanted to do today is change the narrative and to really bring the communities together to show that together, we're stronger," said Sonia Saunders.

The event featured networking, wellness, shopping at Latina-owned businesses, dancing and more.