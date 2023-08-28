Milwaukee's Operation Summer Guardian; officers listen to concerns

Instead of canvassing a neighborhood after a crime, Milwaukee police officers took a different approach on Monday, Aug. 28.

From his front porch, Roy Allen has a front row seat to what happens in his Sherman Park neighborhood.

"I’ve got nice neighbors," Allen said.

There is the good and the bad.

"The other night I heard two or three shots," Allen said.

Roy Allen

Neighbors say the gunfire is out of control.

"I just don’t get involved in any of it because they’re always talking about shooting up people’s houses when people get involved. I have family in there and don’t want my house to get shot up," Allen said.

It is a common feeling on Allen's block – and part of the reason Operation Summer Guardian arrived on Monday afternoon.

"This gives us a chance to knock on the door. Get face to face. I’m Officer Chandler, District 7. I give them my card and say anything you need, just give me a holler," said Milwaukee Police Officer Ted Chandler.

Operation Summer Guardian launched to take down crime and build up relationships.

Officers on Monday listened to concerns.

"What do you think is the most plaguing issue in this neighborhood?" asked Chandler.

"That bar," one woman answered. "A lot of bars around here that is not for the community. Causing a lot of problems."

Police say this area is on their radar because of an increase in ShotSpotter calls. Neighbors hope this effort can make an impact.

"I hope we get some of these young kids off the street. You see kids walking around here with guns on their side. 13,12 years old," Allen said.

Officers plan to be in other Milwaukee neighborhoods in the coming days.