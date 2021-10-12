Milwaukee's NEIGHBOR art studio allows kids to explore, play, create
Are you looking for a place that your little ones can explore, play, create and get messy? Brian can help. He’s at Neighbor Art Studio on Milwaukee’s Eastside checking out an art studio where the entire family can be creative.
MILWAUKEE - Are you looking for a place that your little ones can explore, play, create and get messy? Brian Kramp can help. He’s at NEIGHBOR art studio on Milwaukee’s east side checking out an art studio where the entire family can be creative.
Gather up some art supplies at this East Side Milwaukee studio
If you need the essentials to take on your next art project there’s a local studio on Milwaukee’s East Side that can help. Brian is at Neighbor Art Studio where they want you to get to know your neighbors through art.
Creating at NEIGHBOR art studio in Milwaukee
There’s a new art studio on Milwaukee’s Eastside that started as a pop-up last year, and has stayed in their beautiful, sunny space bringing plenty of smiles & art to the neighborhood. Brian is at Neighbor Art Studio learning more about their open studio and classes.
Learn about adult open studio time
If you’ve always wanted to try different art classes, but didn’t have time to commit, Neighbor Art Studio may be for you. Brian is learning more about their Adult Open Studio time that’s perfect for anyone that’s just starting or studying art.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Get the kids involved in art
Are you looking for a place that your little ones can explore, play, create and get messy? Brian can help. He’s at Neighbor Art Studio on Milwaukee’s East Side checking out an art studio where their Little Explorers Class is all about having fun and being creative.
Little Explorers Class at NEIGHBOR art studio
Parents, break out the paint brushes it’s time for the kids to get creative! Brian is at Neighbor Art Studio with some toddlers that are loving the world of art.
Checking back in with NEIGHBOR art studio
Learn more about what NEIGHBOR art studio has to offer in Milwaukee
.
September was a record-breaking month for Contact 6!
What started off as one act of kindness has turned into a mission to help veterans.