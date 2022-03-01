Milwaukee's Mr. J's Lounge shuts down after 45 years

A popular Milwaukee nightclub was set to serve its last drinks Tuesday night, March 1, shutting down after 45 years, at least for now.

The owner of Mr. J's Lounge made the announcement on social media, saying city leaders voted against allowing the establishment to remain open.

According to the post, the nightclub will now be closed "pending further procedures in our efforts to remain open."

A meeting was held Feb. 20 regarding saving Mr. J's. This, days after the renewal of the club's license was denied due to crime, confrontations or property damage.

At that point, FOX6 News was told the owner had plans to appeal that decision.

