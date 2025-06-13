Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge; east side of bridge officially lit

article

Light the Hoan announced on Friday, June 13 that the east side, harbor-facing project of the Hoan Bridge is now complete. It marks a major milestone in the full illumination of one of Milwaukee’s most iconic landmarks.

Both sides of Hoan now lit

What we know:

A news release says the east side lights quietly debuted without a large public ceremony.

Now, community members are encouraged to visit their favorite viewing spots along the lakefront or on the water — and to follow Light the Hoan’s channels for upcoming opportunities to engage.

What's next:

On Wednesday, July 23, Light the Hoan will host its largest programming of the summer — the 5th Annual Intern Challenge presented by We Energies, a one-of-a-kind experience that brings together 400+ interns from 14 companies across the region to compete in a light show design challenge using Light the Hoan’s professional lighting software.

Throughout the challenge, interns are trained in creative technology and work in teams to design original, themed light shows that are featured live on the bridge. The event culminates in a public celebration with lights shows, a drone show sponsored by Generac, and recognition of Milwaukee’s rising talent.

Starting July 9, Light the Hoan will showcase a 10-minute light show on Wednesdays during Live at the Lakefront — a free summer concert series hosted at the Rotary Amphitheater at Discovery World.

Learn more on the concert series.