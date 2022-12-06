Milwaukee's hidden treasures; author explores iconic neighborhoods

Explore iconic Milwaukee neighborhoods with the help of a new book from a local author
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward getting ready to search for some of the city’s hidden treasures with the author of "Milwaukee Scavenger."
MILWAUKEE - Get ready to explore iconic Milwaukee neighborhoods with the help of a new book from a local author. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward getting ready to search for some of the city’s hidden treasures with the author of "Milwaukee Scavenger."
Scavenger hunt in Milwaukee
If you like learning fun facts about Milwaukee while touring the city, there’s a new book out that invites you to see it with new eyes. Brian Kramp is outside the Public Market with the author of "Milwaukee Scavenger" who wants you to solve a riddle then learn see something great in return.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
.