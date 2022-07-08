Milwaukee's Frida Fest is back; celebrates local artistry

Frida Fest is back! The two-day festival kicks off this weekend on Milwaukee's south side – and promotes local artists.

"It’s an event that brings everyone together," said Thaime Nanez.

Nanez told FOX6 News, thousands of people checked out the celebration in 2021. It's dedicated to one of Mexico's greatest icons, Frida Kahlo. The event also highlights talented local artists.

"A lot of them are crafters, artists, people putting their heart and soul in their work," said April Moraza, general manager.

The festival takes over the grounds of the Farmhouse Paint and Sip near 6th and Layton. Now, in its third year, visitors can expect more vendors, live music, live painting, a poetry slam, and a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest.

"Part of our mission with Frida Fest is to educate a little more about her," Nanez said.

Kahlo died in 1954, but is arguably more popular today than when she was alive.

"I think when she was alive she had a lot of controversy and had a lot more pushback," Moraza said.

Kahlo was an outspoken activist in a time when women were not expected to have a voice. Her art was also unapologetic.

"I think as time goes on people understand where she was coming from," Moraza said.

Kahlo's love of nature is a big part of the festival. She was known for her self-portraits and the festival has recreated her famous gardens which are perfect for the modern-day selfie.

With each passing year, Kahlo's fan base keeps growing – inspiring new artists to believe in their voice.

"We just want to teach, share and showcase parts of our community that sometimes don’t get that outlet so this has been one way to do it," Moraza said.