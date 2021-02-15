Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's FPC Commissioner DeVougas resigns amid ethics probe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Police Department
DeVougas steps down from Milwaukee’s FPC

Steven DeVougas has resigned from the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire and Police Commissioner Steven DeVougas resigned Monday, Feb. 15, sending a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett and the FPC's Executive Director Leon Todd. 

In the letter, DeVougas says he plans to "continue to be a strong advocate for truth, justice, and equality" for the City of Milwaukee.

Steven DeVougas

DeVougas made headlines in July 2020 after the Milwaukee Ethics Board launched a probe to look into his alleged code of ethics violations.

"Even in my current position, I have not only been publicly slandered, but I have received threats from complete strangers for trying to do what I thought was right and in the best interests of the community," DeVougas wrote in his resignation. "However, I look forward to helping our city ask the right questions and highlight those who seek to continue the status quo."

The FPC chairman was the subject of an internal investigation stemming from his representation of a local developer who was the subject of a criminal investigation at the time. The Milwaukee Police Association says DeVougas acted as the defense attorney for the man accused of sexual assault, which was investigated by Milwaukee police, hence the conflict, because the FPC oversees the department.

The developer was never charged with a crime, but the investigator found DeVougas’ behavior violated the city’s ethics code. The FPC noted DeVougas did not participate in an interview with the investigator.

The case centers around whether DeVougas used his position and violated any ethical policy.

"Commissioner DeVougas was a committed opponent of Chief Morales as he expressed in a news conference on the day before the Commission demoted Chief Morales - his resignation is a welcomed sign that the FPC may reach a point of impartiality," Alfonso Morales' attorney Frank Gimbel said of the Commissioner's resignation.

Read his entire resignation letter below:

