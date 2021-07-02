Milwaukee's FPC chair resigns over 'toxic culture'

The chair of Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission is departing sooner than expected after describing the commission as having a toxic culture.

"I have decided that today is my last day on this board," Nelson Soler said.

He is resigning from his position as chair of Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission.

Bringing the FPC down to five members. He listed his reasons for leaving.

"A toxic culture where descent and disagreements are not permitted," he said.

In recent months, the FPC has been under heavy criticism by the community and city leaders for the flawed demotion of ousted Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

A move that sprung two lawsuits against the city and the FPC.

Soler says the commission does not have the support it needs to succeed.

"This board has an immense workload. We need 9 members, not 7," Soler said. "This board needs a strong internal auditing function. This board needs a strong researcher. This board needs consistent and dedicated legal counsel."

A Milwaukee County judge ruled the city would have to reinstate Morales as chief by July 3 if they did not reach a settlement.

Both parties have agreed to delay his return and extend settlement discussions until July 12.

"It should be clear that whatever the cost is to rid us of this chapter of policing in Milwaukee, pay it or it will cost us more later in lawsuits and damages," activist Vaun Mays said.

On Friday, members of the People’s Revolution and Community Task Force MKE held a press conference urging city leaders to settle the Morales lawsuit once and for all.

"Pay Morales his money and send him on his way. We do not want Morales as our chief," Kamila Ahmed said.

While also endorsing acting chief Jeffrey Norman.

"I’m not saying the department is anywhere near where needs to be what I am saying is we are leaps and bounds in a better place under his leadership than we ever were under Morales," Mays said.

Those vacancies in the FPC will not be vacant for long.

The mayor has recently appointed three new people to the FPC- all pending the approval of the Common Council next Wednesday.

Once they are approved, the commission will be back to seven members.