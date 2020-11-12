Milwaukee's Fire Cadet Program offers career pathway opportunity

The Milwaukee Fire Department is now accepting applicants for its Fire Cadet Program. The program is offered to people aged 17-19 years with a high school diploma or equivalent degree and an ability to work in the United States.

Fire Cadets will get the opportunity to explore a rewarding and challenging career while getting paid within the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Benefits include a retirement plan, medical, dental, and life insurance, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and paid sick days.

The deadline to apply for the Fire Cadet Program is Dec. 2. To apply, visit city.milwaukee.gov/fpc/Jobs.