Milwaukee's Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk benefits Fisher House

Published  July 19, 2025 7:53am CDT
Brewers and Fisher House team up

The Milwaukee Brewers and Fisher House are teaming up for an amazing event that Carl Deffenbaugh is checking out.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers and Fisher House Wisconsin are teaming up for the 27th annual Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk on Saturday, July 19. 

Fisher House Wisconsin benefits from run/walk

Fisher House Wisconsin benefits greatly from its partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers and everything that comes from the Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk.

Milwaukee Brewers, Fisher House Wisconsin team up

The Milwaukee Brewers and Fisher House Wisconsin team up for an annual event that raises money for an amazing cause.

