Milwaukee's Davidson Park unveils summer 2025 event lineup

The Brief Davidson Park revealed its summer programming for 2025. There is everything from movie nights to morning yoga and walking tours. The Davidson Park lineup kicks off on June 20.



Davidson Park announced on Thursday, May 15 its full lineup of free programming for summer 2025.

2025 summer lineup

What we know:

Davidson Park is located at the iconic Harley-Davidson headquarters in Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The programs offered this summer include a wide range of activities for all ages and interests.

Movie Nights at Davidson Park

June 20, July 25, August 15, September 12 | 6:30 p.m.

Presented in partnership with Near West Side Partners, Friday Movie Nights invite families and friends to relax, enjoy fan-favorite films under the stars, and grab snacks from local vendors. Films begin at 6:30 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 6:00 PM to get settled and enjoy refreshments.

Morning Yoga at Davidson Park

June 28, July 26, August 30, September 27 | 9 a.m.

Open to all experience levels, Morning Yoga offers a peaceful start to the day led by local instructors — with coffee and refreshments available on-site for everyone whether they join the class or just stop by.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming

July 11–12 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebrate the birthplace of Harley-Davidson with historic walking tours through the original factory site. Visitors are encouraged to explore Davidson Park following the tour and enjoy the park and community hub.

Rev & Rumble Boxing Night

August 23 | 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Experience Milwaukee’s toughest amateur boxers in action at the first-ever Rev & Rumble Boxing Night. The evening will feature competitive matches, food vendors, merchandise, and more.

Near West Fest

September 12 | 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Also in partnership with Near West Side Partners, Near West Fest will feature live music, local food vendors, family-friendly activities, and a strong sense of community pride. The event leads into the season’s final Movie Night, which begins at 6:30PM.

Doors Open Milwaukee

Sept. 27

As part of Doors Open Milwaukee, visitors can explore Davidson Park’s unique place in Milwaukee’s history through self-guided tours, food trucks, and a 9AM Yoga session to kick off the day.

Davidson Park, Milwaukee

Davidson Park’s summer programming is free and open to the public.