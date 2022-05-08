Milwaukee's Bradford Beach open for the season

Milwaukee's Bradford Beach officially opened for the season during Mother's Day weekend.

On Sunday, May 8, with cooler temperatures and overcast skies, there were more birds than people at the lakefront.

"I don’t know. I thought there would be more," said Julia Danes. "It’s nicer than it has been other weekends."

"Slow start. Obviously, weather has been our main concern," said Ryan Nicholas, assistant bar manager. "Obviously, starting this season, we’ve had quite a bit of cold than we were expecting."

But no cloud can overshadow the season to come. With COVID-19 restrictions no longer in place, the Bradford Bash, PrideFest and Air and Water Show will return to the lakefront.

"We’ve been waiting for these events to happen that have been taking so long because of COVID," said Nicholas.

A summer full of events means more staff is needed. Nicholas said they're looking for bartenders, grounds crew and concession workers.

"Staffing has obviously been our biggest issue," said Nicholas. "We’re always taking applications."

Bradford Beach guests can watch out for new food and alcohol items.

"We also will be implementing an adult snow cone this year, so you can come down and get a shot inside a snow cone," said Nicholas.

Nicholas says it's going to be a fun-filled, normal year. All that's needed is some sunshine and warmth.

"If the weather is there, we’re here, and we’re just hoping for a really warm summer," said Nicholas. "No rain, lots of people on the beach, lots of sunshine."