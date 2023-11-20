Milwaukee's Bishop Sedgwick Daniels wake, homegoing celebration

A wake will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20 for Bishop Sedgwick Daniels followed by a homegoing celebration at 11 a.m.

Bishop Daniels died on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Bishop Sedgwick Daniels

Daniels was not only known for being the bishop at Milwaukee's Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ, he also helped found a school, a senior living center and even opened a health clinic.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He will truly, truly be missed," said Michelle Pitts, a longtime friend of Bishop Daniels.

"He loved children, he loved the elderly, he loved his church, he loved his family. If he didn’t care for you, you never knew it because he shared so much love," Pitts said.