Milwaukee's abandoned boat; county turns to "Plan B" to remove vessel

The Brief Milwaukee County may be the next entity to try and remove Deep Thought from Milwaukee's lakefront. The boat was abandoned in October 2024. While there have been salvage efforts to remove the vessel, none have been successful.



That abandoned boat on Milwaukee's lakefront may not be there much longer. A Milwaukee County supervisor says the county has a "Plan B" to remove the vessel.

Plan B to remove Deep Thought

What we know:

The boat "Deep Thought" has been stuck on the shore of Milwaukee since October. Since then, it has become the talk of town and tagged over and over again with graffiti.

Now, the boat even has some company – what's left of a pontoon barge that was being used to remove the boat from the shore.

It has been a week since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced someone anonymously donated the money needed to get the boat off the shore. Still, the vessel remains.

What they're saying:

"I see people crawling all over it, taking pictures. Take pictures on it, kind of crazy. I think it's a bit of a danger for some of the public to be doing that much," said Denise Fortner, a Milwaukee resident.

"Heard about the second boat and how it got stuck as well. I thought, I have to come and check it out," said Janet Dupree.

Plan B from Milwaukee County

What's next:

On Wednesday, April 30, FOX6 News went in search of answers – to find out when Deep Thought and its new companion would be removed from Lake Michigan.

"The county is going to Plan B and Plan B is we have a company that's going to come out here and they're going to go from the land to get this boat out," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman.

Wasserman told FOX6 News Plan B could be in place as soon as next Tuesday, if weather permits. But it is going to be costly.

"We have a contractor, for at least $50,000, from this new vendor. He says he can get it out," Wasserman said.