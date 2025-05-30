Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee’s 45th Festa Italiana at Henry Maier Festival Park

Published  May 30, 2025 7:59am CDT
Milwaukee’s 45th Festa Italiana

Brian Kramp is at Henry Maier Festival Park getting ready for this weekend’s festival.

MILWAUKEE - This year marks Milwaukee’s 45th Festa Italiana where family, food, faith, and music are all an essential part of the celebration. Brian Kramp is at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive) getting ready for this weekend’s festival. 

Wines & Fest Spritz

Brian Kramp is down on the grounds seeing what’s being served at this year’s celebration.

Best Sauce Contest

Brian Kramp is on the festival grounds where family, food, and wine are all an essential part of Festa Italiana.

About Bocce

Brian Kramp has a preview of a special game the entire family can play at this year’s festival.

Sampling a delicious dish

Brian Kramp is down on the grounds sampling a delicious dish you can enjoy at Festa.

Sciortino’s Bakery

Brian Kramp is with Peter Sciortino’s Bakery where you can find an array of Italian pastries.

