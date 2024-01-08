Milwaukee's 1st major snowstorm of season; DPW crews ready

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is geared up and ready for a winter storm set to move into Wisconsin on Monday night.

FOX6 Weather Experts are forecasting wet and heavy "heart attack snow," causing slick travel. Winds gusting near 40mph at times on Tuesday can cause extremely low visibility. Isolated power outages are possible.

Milwaukee DPW crews apply brine to the city's main streets. The city says it's better for the roads, environment and drinking water.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have any doubt about whether you can park somewhere, you are invited to sign up for E-notify and text message notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking.

Stay informed about DPW snow emergencies