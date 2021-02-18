Milwaukeean says there ‘needs to be a better job’ of snow cleanup

Milwaukee's official observation site at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport measured 22 inches of snow total on the season as of Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, the National Weather Service reported, the deepest snow depth recorded in the city since Jan. 2001, more than two decades ago. One Milwaukee woman said she's frustrated with the city.

High snow piles and the corner areas where the sidewalk ends and you cross the street are the biggest concerns for residents. Some say all this snow isn't fun anymore, especially when it comes to intersections.

"I need to get across the street, and the only way I can get there is to climb over these mountains," said Janice Guetchidjian.

Guetchidjian said Thursday, Feb. 18 she's losing patience with the city.

"I feel that there needs to be a better job of cleanup," she said.

She’s been living in the Bay View neighborhood for 26 years and says she doesn’t remember snow piles being this high.

"When I want to go from this side to cross the street over there, I can’t because the snow is just piled up around the curbs," said Guetchidjian.

Alan Kerr, Milwaukee's sanitation central area manager, said 40 sidewalk tractors are being used.

"The people who operate these tractors are working 12 hours a day and I’ve got two shifts," said Kerr. "I’ve got a night shift and I’ve got a day shift."

Kerr added there are more than 40,000 corners like this one in Milwaukee.

"We know it has to physically be done, and we know how it has to be done," said Kerr. "We apologize if it’s something where we’re in a system where you want it done right away. Unfortunately, it’s done in a systematic matter."

In Bay View, Guetchidjian said she hopes to see those tractors clearing the sidewalks and corners soon.

"I think that’s so unsafe for anybody," she said.

Kerr said back-to-back storms have made it hard to catch up, but said his crew is working tirelessly.