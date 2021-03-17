Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Youth Symphony presents 'Danny Boy' on St. Patrick's Day

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Youth Symphony's Chamber Orchestra offered on Wednesday, March 17 a joyful Irish gift to the community.

The group shared a brief performance of "Danny Boy," as directed by Carter Simmons. 

Beautiful! 💚💚💚

