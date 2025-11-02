Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra hosts 'Play Your Part' fundraiser

What could be better than an afternoon full of beautiful music?

On Sunday, Nov. 2, head to the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts to listen to the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra's ‘Play Your Part’ concert.

The musical event features performances by all of MYSO’s ensembles and is a gift to the community—completely free as a token of appreciation for the community’s support.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The music begins at 2 p.m. with the Philharmonia.