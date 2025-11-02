Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra hosts 'Play Your Part' fundraiser

Published  November 2, 2025 8:40am CST
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra concert

It's a tradition that blends youth leadership, community, and history. We have the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra in studio this morning to talk about their annual 'Play your Part' concert. Artistic Director Carter Simmons and Senior Symphony Student Anna Lena Derocher.

MILWAUKEE - What could be better than an afternoon full of beautiful music?

On Sunday, Nov. 2, head to the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts to listen to the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra's ‘Play Your Part’ concert.

The musical event features performances by all of MYSO’s ensembles and is a gift to the community—completely free as a token of appreciation for the community’s support.

The music begins at 2 p.m. with the Philharmonia.

