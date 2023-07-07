Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra international tour; July 10- 19

article

The Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) is set to begin its international tour to Belgium and the Netherlands from July 10 - July 19.

The orchestra includes 97 young musicians -- some of whom will be flying for the first time.

MYSO will have the opportunity to perform at Queen Elisabeth Hall in Antwerp, Belgium -- and two venues in the Netherlands; the Parkzaal at Musis Sacrum in Arnhem and the Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

MYSO normally tours internationally every two years, but the pandemic prevented travel in 2021.