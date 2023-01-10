Milwaukee youth prison, public input sought

A public hearing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10 on the proposed construction of a youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills. It would house the state's most serious young offenders.

The Milwaukee site near 76th and Clinton is an old emissions testing center. Governor Tony Evers' administration picked it in August. More city and state approvals are needed to transform the location.

The site for 32 boys would replace Lincoln Hills, the scandal-plagued youth detention facility in north central Wisconsin. It’s 200 miles and 3 hours from Milwaukee. It’s still open, even though 2018 state law ordered it closed by 2021.

"The goal of the design was to make this look like a non-correctional facility, like a school, like a treatment facility and really deemphasize the physical security aspects that you might see with a typical prison and really focus on the therapeutic aspects, to make it feel more like a school on the inside and outside," said Mark Ludgatis, BWBR Architects.

The Milwaukee Common Council gave the preliminary OK to use this space, but the Council will still need to approve a zoning change, giving you another chance to share your thoughts.

After that, the state building commission will have to approve the final plans.

"We really don’t want it there," said Joe Greer, who lives near the site. "Really. We don’t want it there. We prefer them to put it someplace else. This is a nice cul-de-sac, and we don’t want all that traffic coming through here. We’re worried about property values."