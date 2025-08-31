article

Taking care of mental health is important for everyone, especially kids. On Saturday, the third annual Youth Mental Health Festival in Milwaukee put a focus on just that.

Faith in Humanity, a local nonprofit organization, organized the event. It took place at Community Agricultural Growing Experiences, or "CAGE," near 13th and Reservoir.

"Our main goal is connecting families with resources and letting them know they're not in this alone," said Shauna Morris-Patterson, Faith in Humanity executive director and founder. "We have tons of wonderful, kind, compassionate resources here that are looking to connect with families and provide them with free- to no-cost resources."

Highlights of this year's Youth Mental Health Festival included animal therapy with horses, an interactive art studio and carnival games. There were also healthy food options, a back-to-school backpack giveaway and, of course, mental health resources available.

