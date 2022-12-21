Milwaukee youth center Christmas gifts, winter clothing stolen

A Milwaukee youth center said someone stole presents and winter clothing meant for kids ahead of their Tuesday Christmas party.

Roughly 45 kids showed up to New Hope Youth & Family Center near 32nd and Brown. There, they were to receive gifts, coats, gloves, hats and scarves. The only problem was staff had just found out someone broke in and stole everything.

"When she came in to open the building for our after-school program, she found a cart with boxes on it in the gym," said Rita Lee, the center's owner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lee said her daughter thought that was weird. In a back room, Lee found everything – coats, hats, scarves, gloves – had been cleaned out.

"We started setting up the night before. We had toys lined up, and they took all those," Lee said. "It was a sad party."

Rita Lee

Five TVs donated to the center were stolen right off the wall, too. Lee said she was so bothered that she didn't even take any pictures at the party. She doesn't know if she should be angry or sad.

"They came in through this way. This was plastic. Kind of like a hard plastic. You can tell they just cut it and then walked right on in," said Lee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The thieves then walked out with the gifts, some of which were set to go to about a dozen kids who live in group homes.

New Hope Youth & Family Services held its first annual Christmas party five years ago to give something to the kids they help and their families.

New Hope Youth & Family Center

"That’s our goal, right now, is to at least get them gifts before Christmas," Lee said.