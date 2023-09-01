Milwaukee youth basketball coach killed; man accused out on bail

The family of a murdered basketball coach wants answers. How could the defendant be let out on bail? The victim's mother brought her questions to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on Friday, Sept. 1.

Three months ago, someone shot and killed Dale Young, a basketball coach and father.

"My son was awesome. He did a lot for a lot of people," said Jeradine Grayson, Young's mother.

Jeradine Grayson, Dale Young's mother

Young's family said he was trying to help a relative leave an abusive relationship right before someone else drove up and shot him.

On July 13, prosecutors charged Amardi Stotts with first-degree reckless homicide. A week later, he was already back on the streets. Why? Because family member Timothy Stotts bailed him out. He operates Milwaukee restaurant A Taste of Soul MKE – and owns Rooms R Us Adult Family Home in Milwaukee.

Amardi Stotts

"We cannot continue to have people out here committing crimes just because they have money, or just because they can," Grayson said. "They know if they go to court, they’re going to get a slap on the wrist, so they’re just right back here doing it again."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The district attorney's office told FOX6 News prosecutors asked for bail of $200,000. Instead, a court commissioner set it at $75,000.

"Consider the magnitude of the crime, when you are reducing bails for these people. And you should consider the families who are hurt when you reduce a bail," Grayson said. "The bail needs to be removed. There needs to be no bail for him. The crime he committed, it was such great magnitude. There shouldn’t be a bail for that."

Dale Young

Under Wisconsin's constitution, that is not an option. They have the right to pre-trial release – subject to conditions set by the court. Young's family wants to change that.

"The crime he committed, it was such great magnitude. There shouldn’t be a bail for that," Grayson said.

Stotts is due back in court in the middle of September. If convicted, he faces up to 65 years in prison. For now, Stotts is out on bail and innocent until proven guilty.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News acquired a pre-trial risk assessment on Stotts. It rated him a low to moderate risk for failing to appear in court or committing a new crime before trial. FOX6 News reviewed court documents that show Stotts has been showing up for the required weekly supervision meetings.