Milwaukee youth arts program needs help amid mail theft

A Milwaukee organization that's dedicated to connecting kids to the arts is in need of a little boost right now.

Above the Clouds, Inc. helps hundreds of kids each year experience the arts. It's funded through donors, foundations and grants.

"We don’t want any child to feel different or left out, that's why we give them what they need," Above the Clouds president Linda Wade

But lately, the money they're used to seeing isn't there. The nonprofit recently learned it was one of the latest victims of mail theft.

Wade learned of the trouble when the bank called a few months ago.

"To be honest with you, I was shocked," Wade said. "Their fraud department saying that some of our checks looked like they were washed."

The problems didn’t stop there. Wade discovered that grant applications that were sent were never received. It’s estimated that the arts organization is now missing out on $25,000-50,000 in grant money.

"It’s a huge amount to try and navigate and say if we don’t get that, then what?" Wade noted.

Above the Clouds, Inc. will remain in operation, but things might be a little different in the short term.

"We’re not going to shut down, of course we’re not going to shut down," Wade said. "We’ve been here 22 years."

The nonprofit will reapply for grants next year.

Those interested in donating to Above the Clouds, Inc. can do so at their website.