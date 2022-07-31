Wrong-way I-43 construction crash, driver arrested for OWI

article

A Milwaukee area man, 28, was arrested after driving the wrong way on I-43 Sunday morning, July 31, crashing in a construction zone.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. between Silver Spring Drive and Capitol Drive.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver entered I-43 at National Avenue and drove northbound in the southbound lanes before entering the construction zone.

Photo: North Shore Fire Department

The vehicle was left hanging over girders.

The driver was not seriously injured. He was arrested for OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Photo: North Shore Fire Department

I-43 was closed in both directions for more than two hours so heavy equipment could be brought in to rescue the man.