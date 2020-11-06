Milwaukee World Festival to reveal new partnership, stage sponsor

article

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. revealed on Friday that it will announce a new long-term partnership, including stage sponsorship, enhancing Maier Festival Park and the greater community early on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

A news release hinted this is the first time this local company will be a Summerfest sponsor. But we will have to wait until the information is unveiled at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The news of this sponsorship deal comes just a day after it was announced that Harley-Davidson's role as a major sponsor of the fest had come to an end. The motorcycle maker had been a Summerfest sponsor for the last two decades

The 53rd edition of Summerfest is set to take place June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2021.