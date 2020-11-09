Milwaukee World Festival, Generac reveal new long-term partnership

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Generac Power Systems announced a new long-term partnership, which includes title sponsorship of a major stage at Maier Festival Park. Generac will also sponsor the festival’s annual Military Appreciation Day admission promotion and become the Official Power Technology Sponsor of Summerfest.

A news release says the "Generac Power Stage will replace the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with improvements to the stage design and operations, prominently featuring state-of-the-art video screens and performance production capabilities that will enhance the fan experience. Cutting-edge, theatrical lighting will also be added to the stage, making it a first-class live music venue on the lakefront."

Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. issued the following statement:

"We are thrilled to welcome Generac to the dedicated group of corporate sponsors who ensure Summerfest continues to offer world-class entertainment to our community and throughout the globe. Upgrades at the Generac Power Stage will enhance the festival experience for fans and artists alike, and we are grateful to Generac for their leadership, generosity and vision. This management team understands our community, are great communicators, and possesses a big picture view of Summerfest."

Aaron Jagdfeld, chairman and CEO of Generac, issued this statement:

"Generac is one of the largest-and fastest growing-employers in Wisconsin, and we could not be more excited to become a major sponsor of Summerfest. The Generac Power Stage, which will be reimagined and improved, will be a magnet for Milwaukee festival goers and is one more way for us to give back to the city and to the region."

The new stage design will incorporate video into the new expanded building footprint and will feature four video screens to view headlining performances. Beyond the enhanced video experience, other new stage improvements will include an improved ADA seating configuration; enhanced security and hospitality operation infrastructure and access; additional stage theatrical rigging capacity and production technology infrastructure; and a new pylon sign with high definition digital displays showcasing artist schedule and information. All upgrades are scheduled to be completed for Summerfest 2021.

The agreement also includes an annual admission promotion, Military Appreciation Day powered by Generac, which allows all active-duty military personnel and veterans, along with up to four family members, free admission to Summerfest during the promotion. Generac will also be a key part of Summerfest Tech, an annual convention of tech professionals to exchange ideas and enhance Milwaukee’s emergence as a hub for high-tech expertise.

As provided in the lease between the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., this capital project is subject to the review and approval of the Board of Harbor Commissioners on behalf of the City of Milwaukee.