Milwaukee workers' compensation claim, Contact 6 helps man get $92K

More than a year and half after his injury at work, a Milwaukee man was still waiting for the benefits he needed to pay his bills.

"I slipped and fell while working on a vehicle," explained James George.

George said he tore his rotator cuff in January 2022 and underwent shoulder surgery four months later. Since then, he’s been just as preoccupied with his workers' compensation claim as his recovery.

"I sent emails and called. Nothing. Next thing I knew, I had an eviction notice," said George.

George said his employer covered his rent. In the meantime, a claim adjuster told George they still needed a document to process his workers' compensation claim. George’s doctor said he’d already sent the papers.

A neighbor suggested Contact 6.

"I gave you guys a call and man, it was amazing," said George. "I was at work and the phone was just ringing. I had emails from the (claim) supervisor saying he’s going to take care of this."

George said the workers' compensation provider promptly approved and released his first payment.

"Boom! It hit my account, and I was like, wow," said George.

In all, George credits Contact 6 with helping him save $92,000 – including medical bills and back pay. A large portion went toward paying off his surgery bill.

George has since returned to work. His shoulder is healing and bearing a lot less weight.

To find out if Contact 6 is able to help you with a consumer issue, you are invited to file a complaint.